Published 6:41 PM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The younger sister of One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, Félicité, died of a heart attack on Wednesday afternoon, March 13.

She was 18.

She was found dead in her studio apartment in London. Sources confirmed the tragic news to Fox News on Thursday, March 14.

Someone with her at the apartment immediately called emergency responders. Two ambulances rushed to Félicité, but resuscitation efforts failed to revive her.

Citing sources, TMZ reported that Félicité, who was an aspiring fashion designer and social media influencer. The sources said there were no warning signs regarding her health problem, and that she had no no prior history of heart trouble. She was only known to suffer from sciatica – back pain caused by a problem with the sciatic nerve.



“Félicité was an absolutely adored young woman who was loved by Louis and her whole family,” a source told UK outlet The Sun. “They are all totally devastated, as you can imagine. She had so many friends and was such a positive happy person. It’s a massive loss to the world. She was a loveable, caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady."

Félicité is among Louis' 7 siblings. Their mother, Johanna Deakin, died of leukemia in December 2016 at the age of 43. – Rappler.com