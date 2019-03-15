Kris Aquino's former business manager has been charged with violation of the Access Devices Regulation Act

Published 7:33 PM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Taguig City Regional Trial Court has ordered the arrest of Nicko Falcis, Kris Aquino's former business manager, who has been charged with violation of the Access Devices Regulation Act.

The warrant of arrest was signed by acting presiding judge Felix Reyes on March 8. Bail was set at P60,000.

The Taguig City prosecutor reportedly found probable cause to press forward with charges of access device fraud and estafa that Aquino had earlier filed against Falcis.

The Access Devices Regulation Act prohibits the fraudulent use of an access device, which in this case is a credit card.

Aquino had earlier alleged that Falcis charged over P1 million to a BDO corporate card under her company for his personal expenses without her consent.

In October 2018, Aquino filed theft complaints against Falcis in 7 cities, including Taguig. He has denied these allegations.

The prosecutors in Makati and Pasig earlier dismissed the case.

The arrest warrant is the latest development in the ongoing legal battle between Aquino and Falcis.

In January, Falcis and his brother Jesus filed two counts of grave threats against Aquino, saying she threatened Falcis' life during a phone conversation in September 2018.

In November 2018, Aquino had also filed a cyber libel case against Jesus for allegedly making "malicious and defamatory statements" against her. – Rappler.com