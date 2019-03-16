What a collab!

MANILA, Philippines – In a collaboration set to make Pinoy comic and film geeks’ dreams come true, Black Sheep, and Project 8 cor San Joaquin have teamed up to work on a film adaptation of one of comic book writer Arnold Arre’s works.

On his Instagram stories, Arnold Arre posted a photo of him with the Black Sheep team and Proj 8 directors Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone.

“Another one of my graphic novels will have a movie adaptation. Stay tuned,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Black Sheep teased the collab on Twitter, retweeting the same photo posted by producer and writer Kriz Gazmen saying “Brb iiyak lang po muna kami dito (Brb we are just going to cry here),” with an angel and devil emoji.

Brb iiyak lang po muna kami dito. https://t.co/LPXKo8Qwlb — Black Sheep (@Black_SheepPH) March 15, 2019

“THE COLLAB OF MY DREAMS WAAAAAAAHHHHH!!! Arnold Arre x Black Sheep x Proj 8 cor San Joaquin! MAG-SHOOT NA TAYO BUKAS NA (let's shoot tomorrow), [Dan Villegas]!” Kriz said in the original tweet.

Dan also posted the same photo on his Instagram account, hinting that the work is Arnold's "loved graphic novel."

Among Arnold’s graphic novels – which could potentially be the basis for the upcoming film –are Martial Law Babies, Ang Mundo ni Andong Agimat, Trip to Tagaytay, and After Eden.

His graphic novel The Mythology Class is being developed into a film by director Jerrold Tarog and TBA Studios. - Rappler.com