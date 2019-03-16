The fantasy drama series based on Neil Gaiman's novel lives on for another season, this time with a new showrunner

Published 6:32 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – American Gods, the supernatural TV drama adapted from Neil Gaiman’s popular fantasy novel of the same name, is being picked up for another season by Starz, as announced on Friday, March 15.

The series' 3rd season will now be written and produced by new showrunner Charles Eglee (Walking Dead, The Shield, Dexter), with Neil Gaiman returning to executive produce.

“I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a 3rd season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee. Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory," Neil Gaiman said in a statement.

The first season was helmed by co-creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, and the second by Jesse Alexander. The series is produced by Fremantle.

The mythological modern fantasy American Gods revolves around a man named Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) who, after being released from jail, meets a mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). This meeting begins their involvement in the conflict between the world's Old Gods and the New Gods.

The show's second season has been airing since March 10.