Published 2:53 PM, March 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – On what would have been Rico Yan's 44th birthday, actress Claudine Barretto posted a short tribute to her late ex-boyfriend.

Rico, who was one of ABS-CBN's top matinee idols in the early 2000's died on March 29, 2002.

Posting a collage of Rico's photos, Claudine wrote: "My love and my life. Always and forever."

In another post, she said: "n my heart every single day RY."

Rico's close friends Marvin Agustin and Dominic Ochoa also paid tribute to their late friend.

Marvin wrote: "Happiest birthday my brother... hinding hindi ko makakalimutan ang mga saya at kalokohan natin. Lalo na ang friendship at kabutihan mo. Im sure mas nageenjoy ka dyan sa langit! Love you bro! #RY Bro, mga pangarap natin etong tinutupad namin. Si [Dominic Ochoa ] tumatakbo bilang konsehal. Ibulong mo dyan kay Lord na manalo, ok tong bata natin. Ako naman patuloy na nagaartista at nagnenegosyo. Masaya ako sa mga narating namin, madami pa pangarap pero may saya at payapa na isip at puso."

(I won't forget our happy and fun times – especially the friendship and your kindness. I'm sure you're enjoying up there in heaven. Love you bro! Bro, we continue to fulfill our dreams. Dominic is running for councilor. Please ask God for him to win, he's worth it. I continue to run the businesses while being an actor. I'm glad we've reached our goals – we have a lot more dreams but we're happy and our hearts and minds are at peace.)

Dominic, meanwhile, shared: "Eksakto ang papirma ni nanay, kaarawan ng idol natin. Maligayang Kaarawan RY." (Nanay's autograph was perfectly timed as it's the birthday of our idol. Happy birthday RY.)

Rico starred in a number of movies and TV shows, including Gimik, Mula sa Puso, Saan Ka Man Naroroon, and Got 2 Believe. – Rappler.com