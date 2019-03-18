The singer says he had a liposuction when he was only 12

Published 1:13 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sam Smith shared that like everyone, he had his own insecurities and body issues, which led him to getting cosmetic surgery in an early age.

In an interview with Jameela Jamil's Instagram show I Weigh, the "Stay with Me" singer said that at 12-years-old, he already underwent liposuction.

According to Sam, he was "chubby" when he was younger. “I used to get my mom to write a note to the school when I was like 8 so I wouldn’t have to go to swimming lessons... So it’s something that’s been in me forever," he said.

Sam added that men hardly talk about body image issues or express their feelings in public.

At 11, he went to the doctor with his mom and discovered that there was a lot of estrogen in his chest, which is more than normal. "I had liposuction at 12 years old. At the time I think I was very happy about it. It didn’t really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn’t figured out my relationship with food, so it didn’t really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal,” he said.

He said that his battle with his body image became a struggle because he was bullied in school. On top of his body issues, he was also going through some questions about his sexuality after he came out as gay.

View this post on Instagram A few months ago, I sat down with @jameelajamilofficial and spoke with her for her incredible @i_weigh movement. I know this sounds dramatic but this interview completely changed my life. Being able to talk so openly about my body issues and feeling so safe whilst doing it was truly liberating. I am so thankful to Jameela and her team for this opportunity and being so respectful and kind to me. It took a lot for me to do this and I was so nervous, so please be kind haha. I really hope this can make someone else who feels like me, a little less lonely and a little less alien xx A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on Mar 15, 2019 at 12:59am PDT

Sam added that he is non-binary, meaning he does not identify as any specific gender. "When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking,” Sam shared. “I was like, ‘F—, that is me.’”

He added: “You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That’s how I take it — I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between — it’s all on the spectrum.”

After the interview was posted, the singer spoke about how telling the story changed his life.

In February, Sam posted about his struggle, posting a photo of himself shirtless.

"Yesterday I decided to fight the f--- back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally. Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things. Thank you for helping me celebrate my body AS IT IS [Ryan P Fluger] I have never felt safer than I did with you. I’ll always be at war with this bloody mirror but this shoot and this day was a step in the right f---ing direction."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on Feb 12, 2019 at 10:15am PST

– Rappler.com

