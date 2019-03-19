After 'Bandersnatch’, Netflix’s newest choose-your-own adventure thrill will have you ensuring Bear Grylls' survival – no pressure at all

Published 2:41 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For those familiar with legendary survival expert Bear Grylls from Man vs. Wild, brace yourselves, because the daredevil is back – and this time, he's giving you the power to ensure his own surivival – or lack thereof.

On April 10, you will have the power to control which decision @BearGrylls makes as he climbs towering mountains, enters dense jungles, and dives headfirst into #YouVsWild — a groundbreaking interactive adventure series! https://t.co/SplpOBFrjb — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 18, 2019

It's up to you to decide if Grylls succeeds or fails at his exhilirating survival missions (no pressure) through Netflix's newest interactive series, You vs. Wild, starring adventurer Grylls himself.

Netflix announced on Monday, March 18 that viewers will be able to dive into this ground-breaking, choose-your-own adventure series starting April 10, 2019.

The 8-episode season will have viewers thinking quickly on their feet via timed choices, ensuring Grylls’ survival within some of the most dangerous environments on Earth.

“I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots,” Grylls said in a statement. “The stakes are high in this one!”

The show is directed by Ben Simms, and includes Bear Grylls as one of its executive producers. It is produced by Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures.

You vs. Wild follows the success of Netflix's first live-action interactive hit, Black Mirror's "Bandersnatch," which aired on December 28, 2018.

Now who's ready to live on the edge, vicariously, from the comfort of your own living room? – Rappler.com