'I want you to know that I was the first man who ever loved you and that no matter what, you will always be my daughter,' says Kier

Published 2:38 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Kier Legaspi penned a message for daughter newly-engaged daughter Dani Barretto on Sunday, March 17. Dani will be marrying longtime boyfriend Xavi Panlilio.

Dani is the daughter of Marjorie Barretto with the actor. In a vlog posted on Saturday, March 16, the lifestyle blogger said that her mom will walk her down the aisle. She also said that she and her dad have not seen each other in 6 years and that the last time they talked, it did not end well.

"To be honest, my dad and I never really had a solid relationship. All I know is he’s my dad and that’s it. We had a brief relationship which was like two months. It was nice,” Dani shared.

“I’m not going to say naman na I didn’t love him.... It’s just that, I guess na when you’re apart for so long and you already grew up and nasanay ka nang wala 'yung tao sa life mo (got used to not having the person around you), you just feel like... not naman you don’t need the person, but you feel like you’re okay without them.”

On Instagram, Kier addressed Dani by her full name (Aynrand Danielle), saying: "First things first, congratulations, I heard you are getting married. May both of you live a blissful marriage with plenty of children."



"Aynrand, I don't really say much about our relationship because I am certain that both of us know the truth. I believe that no matter what you say now can never change the truth and the memories we had."

Kier then shared photos of them from when Dani was a baby to what was presumably one of the last times they spent time together.

"I'm here, I will always be here. Bata ka pa lang lagi na kitang hinahabol (Even when you were a kid, I'd always try to spend time with you), you don't know what I had to do just to see you. Until now, I'm still waiting for our meeting," he said.

"I want you to know that I was the first man who ever loved you and that no matter what, you will always be my daughter. I will continue to pray for you and your family. Hindi importante ang opinyon ng iba. Para sa akin, kasama ang Legaspi family you will have a special place in our hearts." (Other people's opinions do not matter. For me. you are part of the Legaspi family and you will have a special palce in our hearts.)

"I wish nothing but the best for you. May God bless you and everyone you love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~ cняιsтσρнεя кιεя ℓεgαsρι ~ (@kier_legaspi) on Mar 17, 2019 at 3:47am PDT

Dani got engaged to longtime boyfriend Xavi Panlilio last February. Their prenup photos were recently shared by Nice Print Photo. – Rappler.com