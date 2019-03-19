The actor also appeared in 'Gulong ng Palad'

Published 12:35 AM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Augusto Victa, who first rose to fame as a radio drama actor, died on Monday, March 18.

The news was confirmed by his daughter Valen on Facebook

"March 18, 2019. At approximately 9:17am (Manila Standard time) the most beloved voice of Philippine Radio.. the country's greatest radio drama actor Augusto Victa has joined the Lord.

"See you in Heaven Dad..."

A memorial service will be held at the Loyola Memorial Chapels in Sucat, Parañaque on March 24.

Augusto also appeared in films including Missing in Action in 1984 and Eskapo in 1995. He was also known as "Tatay Tomas" in the first TV version of Gulong ng Palad. – Rappler.com