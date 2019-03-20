LOOK: Yasmien Kurdi posts graduation photo
MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress Yasmien Kurdi is set to graduate from college soon. To show her excitement, she posted her graduation photo on Instagram on Tuesday, March 18.
The actress will be graduating with a degree in Political Science at Arellano University.
"Little girls with dreams become women with vision," she wrote.
The actress has managed to balance her studies and showbiz career despite a busy schedule. In one of her posts, she even showed that she was finalizing her thesis defense in between tapings last February.
The actress, who is currently doing the show Hiram na Anak, previously studied two other courses. – Rappler.com