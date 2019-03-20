The actress is set to graduate from Arellano University

Published 10:37 AM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress Yasmien Kurdi is set to graduate from college soon. To show her excitement, she posted her graduation photo on Instagram on Tuesday, March 18.

The actress will be graduating with a degree in Political Science at Arellano University.

"Little girls with dreams become women with vision," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Little girls with dreams become women with vision. #Filipina A post shared by Yasmien Kurdi (@yasmien_kurdi) on Mar 18, 2019 at 3:05am PDT

The actress has managed to balance her studies and showbiz career despite a busy schedule. In one of her posts, she even showed that she was finalizing her thesis defense in between tapings last February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmien Kurdi (@yasmien_kurdi) on Feb 12, 2019 at 6:02am PST

The actress, who is currently doing the show Hiram na Anak, previously studied two other courses. – Rappler.com