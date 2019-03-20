The viral sensation's life story will be featured on 'Magpakailanman'

Published 12:52 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Jak Roberto has been cast to play Dante Gulapa, the dancer who became a viral sensation.

On Instagram, the GMA 7 actor shared a still from the Magpakailanman episode that will air on Saturday, March 23.

"Magpakailanman 'Viral Macho Dancer' Dante Gulapa story," he captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram Magpakailanman “Viral Macho Dancer” “Dante Gulapa story” A post shared by Jak Roberto (@jakroberto) on Mar 19, 2019 at 7:06am PDT

Jak will be joined Rich Asuncion and Maureen Larrazabal in the episode. Dante himself will make an appearance on the show.

Dante Gulapa rose to fame when his dancing video went viral. He has since appeared on a few TV shows, and has said that he is not ashamed of his days as a macho dancer. (FAST FACTS: Who is Dante Gulapa?)

Jak is best known for his on-screen pairing with girlfriend Barbie Forteza. He is currently part of the show Kara Mia. – Rappler.com