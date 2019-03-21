Pepe and Pilar are blessed by a parish priest

MANILA, Philippines – A month after Korina Sanchez and senatorial candidate Mar Roxas announced the birth of their twins in February, babies Pepe and Pilar were "blessed" ahead of their baptism.

The two were "blessed" by American parish priest, Father Steve, at their home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 19 (Wednesday, March 20, Philippine time).

Korina shared some photos of the occasion, saying in one Instagram post: "Didn’t want to wait on the baptism in the Philippines so had a blessing ahead."

A blessed congratulations to the family!