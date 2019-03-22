The couple get cozy in wintry Switzerland

Published 12:43 PM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It may have been wintry in Switzerland, but Aicelle Santos and Mark Zambrano didn’t seem to mind – the two looked all happy and toasty in their pre-nup photos, which were taken in Zurich’s Old Town and shared by Nice Print photo on March 21.

According to Nice Print, the photos were taken when Mark visited Aicelle in Switzerland, where she was part of the Miss Saigon tour as Gigi Van Tranh.

In the photos, the couple donned their winter coats and posed in various locations in the area. Check them out here:

Aicelle, a singer and actress, and Mark, a GMA reporter, got engaged in March 2018. They have been dating since 2018. – Rappler.com