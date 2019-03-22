'Say NO to workplace BULLYING,' she writes on Instagram

Published 1:47 PM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – BB Gandanghari has checked into an urgent care facility after apparently being bullied at work as a transgender woman.

On Instagram on March 22, BB posted a photo of a hospital tag on her wrist, tagging “Urgent Care” in the location. In the caption she wrote, “Say NO to workplace BULLYING.”

“What would you do when you’re transgender and your personal and professional boundaries are being violated and attacked in a work environment who claims to be a SAFE ZONE for people like me?” she continued.

While she didn’t go into details of exactly what happened, the experience has apparently given her anxiety attacks and caused her blood pressure to shoot up.

“My body’s a train wreck that I was advised by my doctor to pause from work as I deal with this extreme emotional distress and severe anxiety attack that’s causing my blood pressure to shoot up. So help me God,” she said.

She ended her posts with the hashtags #SayNoToBullying #NoToDiscrimination #NotoRacism and #NotoHypocrisy.

BB first came out as a transgender woman in 2009. She has been based in the United States since 2016, when she legally changed her name and gender.

In December 2017, her brother Robin Padilla shared that she’s been working as an Uber driver as she pursued a Hollywood acting career. She signed with Los Angeles-based talent management firm The Brogan Agency in September 2017. – Rappler.com