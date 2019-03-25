Divine Lee expecting second baby
MANILA, Philippines – Blogger and host Divine Lee confirmed that she's expecting her second baby with husband Blake Go.
The couple already have a son – Baz, who will turn 1 in May.
Blake was the first to announce Divine's pregnancy on his Instagram account Monday, March 25.
"Round 2! Bazzy’s new playmate," he wrote in a post show the baby's sonogram.
Divine shared the news on her Instagram stories – adding that she originally wanted to announce it on April 1.
Divine, who is 37, said that she and Blake hope to have at least 4 kids before she turns 40 years old. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Divine said she was 10 weeks pregnant.
The couple, who live in Cebu, got married in August 2017. – Rappler.com