Baz is going to be a big brother!

Published 5:08 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Blogger and host Divine Lee confirmed that she's expecting her second baby with husband Blake Go.

The couple already have a son – Baz, who will turn 1 in May.

Blake was the first to announce Divine's pregnancy on his Instagram account Monday, March 25.

"Round 2! Bazzy’s new playmate," he wrote in a post show the baby's sonogram.

View this post on Instagram Round 2! Bazzy’s new playmate #LeettleGO A post shared by Blake Go (@blake_go) on Mar 24, 2019 at 6:27pm PDT

Divine shared the news on her Instagram stories – adding that she originally wanted to announce it on April 1.

Divine, who is 37, said that she and Blake hope to have at least 4 kids before she turns 40 years old. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Divine said she was 10 weeks pregnant.

The couple, who live in Cebu, got married in August 2017. – Rappler.com