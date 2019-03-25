Check out their pre-wedding video here!

Published 5:50 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nice Print Photography released the pre-wedding video of lifestyle blogger Dani Barretto and fiance Xavi Panlilio over the weekend. (IN PHOTOS: Dani Barretto, Xavi Panlilio's prenup shoot)

Dani, daughter of actress Marjorie Barretto and Kier Legaspi has been in the spotlight of late not only because of coming wedding, but because of disagreements between her relatives. In a YouTube video, Danie said that her mom will walk her down the aisle because Marjorie raised her by herself. She also spoke about her estranged relationship with her dad Kier. (READ: Gretchen Barretto on Kier Legaspi: 'He always tried to be part of Dani's life')

Kier penned a public letter to Dani via Instagram, saying that he's still looking forward to the day they'll meet up again.

Dani, a lifestyle blogger, got engaged to Xavi in February. The couple have yet to announce the date of their wedding. – Rappler.com