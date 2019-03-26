Aicelle back in the Philippines after a year away from showbiz

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and actress Aicelle Santos is back in the Philippines after her contract for Miss Saigon ended. She met the media on Monday, March 25, to gave updates on the projects she'll be doing.

"I've learned to be more confident in my own skin, the discipline of doing 8 shows a week made you I think a better or stronger performer. Because the challenge is how to keep your character fresh every night," the actress said after working in Europe and playing Gigi in the musical

"And I think as an actor, doing your research, looking for more inspiration was good learning process for me for the whole contract," she said.

Aicelle said unlike past productions where other Filipino performers stay in one city for a production, she cannot compare the difference since she's part of a touring group. However, she did enjoy the traveling, where she got to visit 6 cities in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland.

"My whole year felt like a big holiday. It didn't feel like working at all," she said.

Now that's she's in the Philippines, Aicelle's schedule is busier that ever. She's part of Ballet Philippines' restaging of Tales of the Manuvu running until March 31 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines. She is also set to reprise her role as Elsa in the rerun of Himala: Isang Musical and will return on television as a co-host of GMA's Studio 7.

Although she's resuming her career in the country, Aicelle said that she's still open to opportunities in theater abroad.

"I'm opened yes. I'm opened in the future if ever they cast me in a role. But for now, I wanna fix this first – my life with Mark (Zambrano, her fiance), set it up first and we can do things together."

Settling with Mark Zambrano

Aicelle is set to marry former GMA 7 reporter Mark Zambrano this year. The couple got engaged before she left in 2018. Their prenup photos taken in Switzerland has also since been released.

Aicelle said that they've already gathered the suppliers who will be part of their wedding.

"We've been receiving so much love, support and help from friends. That's why we're very blessed," she said.

Aicelle said that they want the wedding to be simple.

Although she'll have a full schedule with the wedding and her other commitments, Aicelle said she's very much opened to doing and acting and resume her singing career.

"I think I told them I want to prioritize singing first. So eventually, pag meron naman (if there's an) acting project that suits me than I'm okay to do it." – Rappler.com