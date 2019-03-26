This is the ‘A Walk to Remember’ ending we deserved

Published 10:08 AM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been 17 years since A Walk to Remember made our young, tender hearts break, but stars Mandy Moore and Shane West recently proved they can still make us all gush when they reunited on March 25 (March 26, Philippine time) at the unveiling ceremony for Mandy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At the ceremony, Shane surprised Mandy with a photo of them at the end of filming A Walk to Remember, and then gave a speech on just how awesome his co-star is.

“Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, it also gave me the chance to fall for this fantastic woman,” he said.

“Mandy, you’re an absolute gem. Your smile is ridiculous, seriously, it’s ridiculous, it lights up a room when you walk in. Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none.”

“I always knew you were incredibly talented and I always knew you would go on to do big things, amazing things and you have. Here you are about to be immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard…I couldn’t be more proud of you, I couldn’t be more happy for you,” he said.

It’s like Landon telling Jamie that he had a star named for her – except of course, Mandy got this star named after her all on her own.

In her own speech, Mandy also said some sweet things about Shane as she recalled working on the film, which was her first turn as a leading lady.

“Reflecting back on that time, my first leading role, I couldn’t help but think of my poor sweet co-star Shane, explaining the basics of filmmaking to me like how to hit my mark, and when and how to deliver my lines,” she said.

“He was exceedingly patient, kind, and so talented. On set I was a nervous wreck, but I felt buoyed knowing that I had such a capable friend who had my back and lovingly let me ride his coattails into teen romance infamy,” she continued.

On her Instagram, she also posted a special thank you to Shane.

“Stars have always sort of been our thing. Thankful to [Shane] for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember,” she wrote, posting a current photo of them alongside one taken during their A Walk to Remember days.

In the comments, Shane replied: “Awwww this is amazing. Love you. And so proud.”

Shane also posted his congratulations on Instagram, along with the photo of that he gave to Mandy before his speech.

“One heck of a day for this lovely woman. Couldn’t be more proud of you [Mandy]. Never stop smiling.”

– Rappler.com