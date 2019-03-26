Save the date, because Backstreet's back, alright!

Published 11:09 AM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Be still, our '90s hearts! The Backstreet Boys are back – and they're bringing their highly-anticipated DNA World Tour to the Philippines.

The boy band of our yesteryears will be performing on October 28, 2019, so block off that date as early as now.

Venue and ticket details have yet to be announced.

The Backstreet Boys are comprised of members AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell. They rose to boy band fame in 1996 with their debut album, ˆBackstreet Boys. Their most recent album, DNA, was released January 2019. – Rappler.com