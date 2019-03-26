'It just happened and we just giggled at it,' she says

Published 12:22 PM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, aka Scary Spice, claims she had a sexual encounter with fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell at some point while the band was together.

Mel was being interviewed by Piers Morgan for his upcoming series Life Stories, a clip of which was posted by Good Morning Britain on Twitter.

EXCLUSIVE: In @piersmorgan’s Life Stories, Mel B revealed she slept with bandmate Geri Horner in the mid-nineties. pic.twitter.com/PQoAXlt9uE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2019

When Piers asked Mel directly if she slept with Geri, she said “Yeah we all slept in a bed together but not ‘like that’ all of us.”

When Piers asked again, “Did you sleep with Geri ‘like that’?” Mel responded by nodding and smiling.

“She’s really going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it,” she said.

When asked if they were in love, Mel said “We were best friends. It just happened.”

Fellow Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, who was in the audience during the interview, said she wasn’t aware of any affair between Geri and and Mel B.

“I don’t know anything. I don’t. This is all new to me,” she said.

A “source familiar with the situation” denied the story to People, saying “Nothing actually happened. This was a classic case of Mel B being Mel B, she got carried away and Piers was clearly egging her on.”

Geri has yet to respond, but according to Daily Mail, an insider said that Geri is upset over Mel’s claims.

Four of the 5 Spice Girls – Mel B, Geri, Mel C, and Emma Bunton – are set to go on a reunion tour in June. Their other member Victoria Beckham said she will not take part in the tour, but wishes them well. – Rappler.com