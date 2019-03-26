The actress takes time off to spend quality time with her family

Published 6:25 PM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis is putting her showbiz duties on hold to help take care of her mother Carmen, who is recovering from surgery in their home in Melbourne, Australia.

Anne set up her arrival to be a surprise, greeting her mother with flowers and a balloon that read “Get Well Soon” when she opened the door. Anne posted a video of the surprise on Instagram on March 26.

“Surprise a success! Mama just recently got out of the hospital after a successful operation whilst in Canada. And as you may know, I have a crazy schedule but sometimes simpleng lambing na parinig (a few subtle hints) is all it takes to book a flight agad agad (right away),” she wrote in the caption.

She thanked Showtime and ABS-CBN for understanding her need to take time off, and said that she will be returning on Saturday, March 30.

“Back to being a dutiful daughter muna ako. Love you mama,” she wrote.

Her sister Jasmine also flew to Melbourne to help their brother James take care of their mother.

Anne shared another post on Instagram, a photo with her mom and siblings.

“Reunited for mama,” she wrote. “Thank you for all your well wishes.”

– Rappler.com