The actor is arrested in Makati after he tried to evade arrest

Published 9:51 AM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actor Migo Adecer, 19, is reckless imprudence resulting to physical injuries, damage to public property, and disobedience to person in authority charges after he was arrested on Tuesday, March 26 in Makati.

The Star Struck winner spent the night at the Makati City police station hours after he was arrested. According to a report by ABS-CBN, Police Major Gideon Ines, assistant chief of operations of the Makati police, said that the actor bumped a riding pair on a motorcycle in barangay Poblacion. However, instead of helping the pair, he went off.

The victims, identified as Rogelio Formelos Castillano and Michelle Gallova Papin were taken to the hospital while the police went after Adecer. The actor was cornered along N. Garcia St.

The actor initially refused to surrender his license, leave his car, and tried to evade arrest. He eventually hit a patrol unit in the process. The confrontation was recorded by a netizen identified as TJ Orendain Besa III.

In an interview with Unang Balita, Wednesday, March 27, Police Colonel Rogelio Simon, who was at the scene, said that it was obvious the the actor was drunk at the time of the incident.

"Kinakausap namin, wala sa sarili." (We were talking to him, he was not himself)

"Nagsisigaw-sigaw. Sinalubong namin siya. Kumbaga, inipit namin yung kanyang sasakyan doon sa harapan. Kaya hindi na siya makaabante," Simon said.

(He was shouting. We blocked him off, we blocked his car. That's why he was not able to make a turn anymore.)

Prior to the incident, Adecer, according to the police, was already given another citation for a traffic violation in Rockwell. He surrendered a different driver's license. Adecer said they will ask the Land Transportation Office to check the two licenses because they have different birth years.

Adecer's lawyer Maggie Abraham said that when she met with the actor, he showed her his real license. According to her, Adecer was not aware that he already bumped the motorcyle that the two persons were riding in.

"Ang initial statement niya sa akin is hindi niya alam na meron siya na side swipe. Otherwise, sabi niya sa akin kung alam niya na meron siyang nasangi, he would stop," she said.

(His initial statement to me was he was not aware he side swiped someone. Otherwise, he told me if he knew he bumped into something, he would stop.)

Abraham said that Adecer is willing to shoulder the hospital expenses of the victims. The vctims have since been discharged from the hospital.

The actor is set to undergo inquest proceedings on Wednesday, March 27.

Adecer rose to fame as a winner of Star Struck season 6. He's also part of the new GMA show Sahaya. – Rappler.com