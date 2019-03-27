Mar Roxas' son finally meets his baby brother Pepe and baby sister Pilar

Published 11:37 AM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mar Roxas’ adult son Paolo finally met his baby twin siblings Pepe and Pilar, flying in from California to be with them.

Mar’s wife, broadcaster Korina Sanchez shared photos of the siblings and their family on Instagram, saying “It was a special day when big P met small P and P.”

Paolo, turning 26 in September, is Mar’s son from a previous relationship with former beauty queen Maricar Zaldarriaga.

Korina first announced in February that she and Mar were parents to twins. The babies were born abroad via surrogate.

Mar – who is currently in the middle of a senatorial campaign – and Korina have been married since 2009. The twins are their first babies together. – Rappler.com