The singer and songwriter is part of the team that will mount the pageant in August

Published 6:01 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ogie Alcasid is stepping into the world of pageantry as board member of Mutya ng Pilipinas.

The singer's production company, A Team, will help produce the pageant, scheduled in August.

Speaking to Rappler before the press conference on Wednesday, March 27, Alcasid said he was approached by the chairman of Mutya ng Pilipinas, Fred Yuson, to help out.

"Fred is a good friend and needed my help. From there, it led to one project to another. And then we got Cory [Quirino] and we became a team," he said, referring to the pageant's new president Cory Qurino.

"We are producing the pageant. And my team, my management events company A Team will be the one organizing the pageant."

Alcasid said that this will be the first time his company will be doing a beauty pageant, having produced and organized other events and concerts.

He said he's looking forward to the new challenge and looks forward to meet the ladies who will join the contest. Aside from producing the pageant, Alcasid's mission is to look for new talent who might want to join showbiz.

"I'm sure there are alot of singers there who want to make a name for themselves in the music industry. Perhaps we can help them." – Rappler.com