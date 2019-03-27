Congratulations to the Burnands!

Published 8:45 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Georgina Wilson is pregnant again!

The "It" girl made the announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with quite the baby bump.

“Another adobo loving baby coming right up,” she wrote in the caption, referencing a viral video of her firstborn Archie throwing a tantrum because he was craving adobo.

By the looks of her bump, Georgina seems ready to pop anytime soon, though she didn’t mention a due date. She also didn't mention the baby's gender, though her cousin Isabelle Daza wrote in the comments: "My baby boi."

The baby will be Georgina and Arthur’s second child. Their son Archie was born in December 2016.

The couple married in April 2016. – Rappler.com