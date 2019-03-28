Pia is the first Filipino to get a wax figure from Madame Tussauds

Published 2:02 PM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach's wax figure was unveiled to the media on Thursday, March 28 during a press launch at the Edsa Shangri-La Hotel.

The figure depicts the actress and beauty queen wearing a replica of the blue Michael Cinco gown she wore when she turned the crown over to Iris Mittenaere of France.

Pia is the first Filipino to get a wax figure from Madame Tussauds. The figure will be transfered to the museum's Hong Kong branch in April.

Back in September, Pia had her measurements taken by a group from Madame Tussauds.

The wax figure will be open to the public on Friday, March 29 at the Fashion Hall of SM Megamall. Pia will attend the fan event.

She recently visited Hong Kong to tour Madame Tussauds. – Rappler.com