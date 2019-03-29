He said he 'choked up 3 times' during the first hour of the movie. Should we be worried?

Published 9:55 AM, March 29, 2019

MANILA Philippines – The big day is nearing, and Marvel fans can hardly wait for the highly-anticipated premiere of the 3-hour Avengers: Endgame movie.

Apparently Chris Evans, Captain America himself, couldn't either.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Chris revealed that he had already watched the first hour of the movie, and cried 3 times during the viewing.

“It’s a good one. It’s a real good one,” said Chris. “This one’s really good. I choked up like 3 times.” And that's just the first hour!

He even went on to joke about Cap's fate (which many fans have been very worried about). "After I die by Tony’s hand, I just said, ‘You know what? I can’t watch this,'" Chris said in jest.

"It’s hard, seeing my own death. It’s going to be a long movie, that’s for sure. The first edit clocked in over 3 hours. My funeral’s like an hour."

Let's just hope he's really joking.

Avengers: Endgame is set for an April 24 nationwide release. – Rappler.com