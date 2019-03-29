Angelina Jolie is reportedly in talks of being part of the cast

Published 12:55 PM, March 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Never thought you’d see A-lister Angelina Jolie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Announced on Wednesday, March 27, Oscar award-winning actress Angelina is reportedly in talks of joining the cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero team action flick The Eternals, to be directed by Chloé Zhao.

The film, which is based on the Jack Kirby comic saga in 1976, revolves around superpowered, almost-immortal beings called the Eternals, at war with a monstrous group called Deviants. Both were experimentally created by cosmic beings called Celestials.

Further details on the Marvel project are still under wraps, but what has been confirmed is its scripwriters, Matthew and Ryan Firpo, and its producer, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

Angelina's latest blockbuster, the sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, premieres on October 18. – Rappler.com