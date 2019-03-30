This is her second child with husband Evan Spiegel, coming only 10 months after the birth of their first son together

Published 11:05 AM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Another bundle of joy is on the way for supermodel Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel, as confirmed on Friday, March 29.

Former Victoria's Secret star Miranda is expecting her 3rd child. This is her second with Snapchat CEO husband Evan, which quickly comes 10 months after the birth of their first child together, Hart, who was born in May 2018.

Miranda had her first child, 8-year-old son Flynn, with ex Orlando Bloom.

"Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family," Miranda's representative told USA TODAY in a statement.

Miranda, 35, and Evan, 28, tied the knot in May 2017. – Rappler.com