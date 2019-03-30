We want you and your beautiful soul!

Published 12:45 PM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – We're ready for his beautiful soul.

Jesse McCartney – the boy-next-door singer behind some of our favorite 2000s kilig-worthy jams – is finally heading to Manila on July 13, 2019, at the New Frontier Theater for a live concert.

Ticket prices are as follows:

VIP: P4,500

Orchestra: P3,500

Loge: P1,600

Balcony: P800

Tickets will be available starting April 3 via TicketNet.

The American singer-songwriter behind hit songs "Beautiful Soul," "She's No You," "Leavin,'" "Just So You Know," and "How Do You Sleep" has released 5 studio albums since his musical career debut in 2004 with Beautiful Soul.

His latest album, In Technicolor, was released in 2014. His most recent single, "Better With You," aired in March 2018. – Rappler.com