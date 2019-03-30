Toni Gonzaga, Jose Manalo, Vice Ganda, and Ai-Ai delas Alas are among those who shared the stage with politicians on the first day of the local election campaign

Published 5:17 PM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The campaign for the local elections kicked off on Friday, March 29, with a number of celebrities joining politicians on stage to provide entertainment for the crowd.

Pinoy Big Brother host and actress Toni Gonzaga was spotted at the PDP-Laban campaign trail in San Juan, where she performed two of her famous songs.

Jose Manalo made an appearance during the proclamation rally of Joy Belmonte and Gian Sotto, who are running for mayor and vice mayor of Quezon City, respectively. Jose is part of Eat Bulaga! where Gian's father, Senate President Tito Sotto, is one of the hosts.

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista and actor Phillip Salvador were at the rally, while Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado represented her husband, senatorial candidate Bong Revilla.

Philip Salvador is here to represent Bong Go pic.twitter.com/mOlfRf7cDP — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) March 29, 2019

Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas meanwhile was spotted at the Quezon City rally for Bingbong Crisologo, who will face Joy for the mayor position.

Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas appears on stage, representing Bong Go.



She sings and dances on stage with a candidate running for councilor later on. #PHVote | via @AGAMogato pic.twitter.com/1Wt2CXelKo — Elections 2019 (@phvote) March 29, 2019

Vice Ganda made an appearance at the sortie of reelectionist Makati Mayor Abby Binay . Abby is running against her brother, former Makati mayor Junjun Binay. Vice also showed his support for his co-host on It's Showtime Jhong Hilario, who is running again for Makati councilor.

Singer Lloyd Zaragoza was also at the rally to perform.

Singer Lloyd Zaragoza sings “Buwan” to the cheering crowd here #PHVote pic.twitter.com/mivfze21eE — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) March 29, 2019

Johnoy Danao, Ebe Dancel, and Bullet Dumas, also known as 3D, expressed their support for senatorial candidate Chel Diokno

