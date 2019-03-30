The comedian is turning 42 on March 31

Published 5:24 PM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vice Ganda celebrated his birthday with a special showcase on It’s Showtime on Saturday, March 30, receiving greetings from different personalities – including no less than the country’s top two officials.

During the show, the comedian, performed a medley of Madonna songs, along with an A-list line-up of performers including Zsa Zsa Padilla, Kuh Ledesma, Jaya, Pops Fernandez, Sarah Geronimo, and Regine Velazquez.

Video greetings from Vice President Leni Robredo and President Rodrigo Duterte were also played one after the other during the show.

“From one vice to another, happy birthday Vice,” Robredo said.

“Sana bigyan ka pa ng lakas. Dasal ko na mas maging maayos ang iyong kalusugan para mapasaya mo pa ang mas marami nating mga kababayan sa mas mahabang panahon,” she said.

(I hope you are blessed with more strength. I pray for your good health so that you can bring even more happiness to our country for a longer time)

Meanwhile, Duterte called the comedian “ang Vice na walang kasing Ganda (the most beautiful Vice),” and said that he has made “so many millions of Filipino brothers and sisters happy on a regular basis.”

“I wish that you will succeed for so many years and that I pray to God that you live for a thousand years,” he said.

“Maraming salamat sa tulong mo sa tao, pati sa akin and sinasabi ko, sana tatagal ka (Thank you so much for helping the people, and me, and I say, I hope you live a long life),” Duterte added.





The comedian, who just came from hosting Abby Binay’s proclamation rally on March 29, responded to the videos during the show, thanking both officials for making the time to greet him.

“Maraming maraming salamat po, Vice President Robredo. Maraming salamat po pinagaksayahan 'nyo ako ng oras. Mabuhay po kayo. God bless you and sana po mas maging malakas pa kayo at matatag,” he said.

(Thank you very much, Vice President Robredo. Thank you for making time for me. Cheers to you. God bless you, and I hope you become stronger and more steadfast.)

“Si Presidente Digong, maraming, maraming salamat po sa dami ng pinagkakaabalahan 'nyo, naisingit 'nyo pang gumawa ng video greeting para sa akin,” Vice said.

(President Digong, thank you for managing to make a video greeting for me even with everything you’re doing.)

“Ang ganda nung sinabi niyang ‘sana magtagal ka pa’ hindi ko alam kung nagwiwish siya or pinagbabantaan niya ko (When he said ‘I hope you live long’ I don’t know if he was making a wish or a threat),” he joked, in true Vice Ganda fashion.

“I love you Mr President, Ms Vice President, I love you. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyo (Many thanks to you both),” he said.

Vice is turning 42 on Sunday, March 31. – Rappler.com