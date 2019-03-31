Maine receives a recognition from Mattel, in celebration of the iconic toy's 60th year

Published 3:09 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Eat Bulaga host Maine Mendoza was recognized by the maker and local distributor of Barbie as one of its inspiring celebrities.

Maine received the award on Saturday, March 30 according to a post by her manager Rams David on Instagram.

"On Barbie's 60th year, Maine Mendoza was recognized as one of the most inspiring woman in the Philippines and received the Most Inspiring Celebrity plaque."



"Thank you, Mattel and Richprime Global Inc., for this recognition and congratulations, [Maine]. Continue to be an inspiration to everyone Nak. Congratulations."

The recognition was previously announced by Rams on his Instagram page.

Thank You @barbie for the recognition and Happy 60th continue to inspire other Nak @mainedcm

Barbie, an iconic doll, recently celebrated 60 years in the industry and recognized a new set of inspiring women who were immortalized as dolls. (READ: Happy birthday! Barbie turns 60 this year)

Maine, who rose to fame as Yaya Dub in the Kalyeserye segment of Eat Bulaga, is busier than ever. Most notable of these has been with another international brand, MAC Cosmetics. – Rappler.com