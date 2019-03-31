'Maraming salamat for sharing your immense talent with me and everyone,' writes fellow Truefaith founding member Medwin Marfil

Published 5:30 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ferdie Marquez, one of the original members of Filipino band Truefaith, has died, the band confirmed on its official Facebook page on Sunday, March 31.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of Ferdie Marquez's passing. Ferdz formed #Truefaith with me and Francis Guevarra back in 1992. He was a very talented, gifted musician and a caring friend," said member Medwin Marfil in a Facebook post.

"Maraming salamat (Thank you very much) for sharing your immense talent with me and everyone. You have taught me much," Medwin added in a post on his own Facebook page.

No cause of death was given.

Truefaith is among the most iconic Filipino bands of the '90s. It is behind hits such as "Huwag Na Lang Kaya," "Dahil Ikaw," and "Kung Okay Lang Sa 'Yo."

The group had a unique and strange collab with American rock group MGMT in 2018. – Rappler.com