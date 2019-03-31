'Hinihingi ko po sana ang tulong 'nyo dahil sa sobrang pagmamahal ko sa taong 'to at itinuturing ko pong ate,' says Coco Martin, as he asks vote-rich Cebu to support reelectionist Senator Grace Poe

Published 7:50 PM, March 31, 2019

CEBU, Philippines – Actor Coco Martin, star of the long-running television show FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, is endorsing the bid of reelectionist Senator Grace Poe for the May 2019 midterm elections.

Coco led the motorcade with Alyansa ng mga Mamamayang Probinsyano (Ang Probinsyano) party-list nominees and Poe's son Brian on Sunday, March 31, visiting Dumanjug, Santander, Tuburan, and Danao City in Cebu.

LOOK: Ang Probinsyano lead actor Coco Martin campaigns for “Ang Probinsyano Partylist” and Grace Poe in Danao City. Martin calls Poe his “ate” pic.twitter.com/Tl6qnl2rcx — Aika Rey (@reyaika) March 31, 2019

At the proclamation rally of Durano-led Bakud Party in Danao City, Coco asked for Cebuanos' support for Poe, whom he considers to be his "ate" (elder sister).

"Hinihingi ko po sana ang tulong 'nyo dahil sa sobrang pagmamahal ko sa taong 'to at itinuturing ko pong ate. Ang isa sa mga taong pinakikinggan ko at gumagabay sa 'kin, si Grace Poe. Sana po tulungan ninyo sa darating na halalan," Coco told the crowd, who went wild for him.

(I'm asking for your support because of my love for this person whom I consider my elder sister. She's one of the people I listen to and who guides me, Grace Poe. I hope you can help her in the coming elections.)

Coco is also endorsing Ang Probinsyano party, which is pushing for rural development. (LIST: Comelec raffle results for party-list order on 2019 ballots)

"Sana po sa pagkakataong ito ang lahat ng mga probinsiya ay maging progresibo. Sana po, lahat tayo, isa na po ang Cebu, na magtulungan upang mabigyan ng magandang kinabukasan ang lahat ng sambayanang Pilipino," said the actor as he endorsed the party.

(I hope that all provinces will become progressive. I hope that all of us, including Cebu, unite to give the Filipino people a bright future.)

Coco plays the role of Ricardo Dalisay in FPJ's Ang Probinsyano. FPJ is Poe's late father, Fernando Poe Jr, who starred in the 1997 film Ang Probinsyano, which the TV show is based on. – Rappler.com