'Special po siya sa akin,' says Ion, aka Kuya Escort on 'It's Showtime'

Published 9:27 AM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ion Perez, known as "Kuya Escort" on It's Showtime, made an appearance on the show Gandang Gabi Vice Sunday, March 31 as a surprise for host Vice Ganda.

Ion and another guest, "Ate Girl" Jackie Gonzaga, dressed up as creepy nuns for the show – a reference to the movie Eerie.

During the episode, Bea Alonzo and Charo Santos-Concio, who were promoting Eerie got to ask Vice some questions. Charo then asked if there wassomething going on between Vice and Ion, with whom he's been linked to.

"Ano po... Special po siya sa akin (He's special to me)," Ion said, as fans, Charo, and Bea cheered on.

Vice then quickly dismissed the statement and said: "Joke! Jino-joke lang namin kayo, hindi 'yun totoo. Jino-joke lang namin kayo. Hindi iyon totoo" (Joke! We're just kidding. It's not true. We're joking.)



The two have yet to confirm the status of their relationship.

Vice earlier confirmed in an early episode of GGV that he has been in a relatioship for 4 months. He did not name the person.

Before becoming known as "Kuya Escort," Ion won Mister Universe Tourism in 2018. – Rappler.com