Julian, son of Beatles member John Lennon, visits Intramuros and meets Tourism secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat during his visit in the country

Published 11:36 AM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Julian Lennon, son of the late Beatles singer-songwriter John Lennon arrived in Manila, Friday, March 29 for a visit of the country.

In a series of photos on Instagram, Julian, a film producer, singer-songwriter, and philantrophist made stops at Intramuros, took a photo fo the Manila sunset, and even met Department of Tourism secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, and TV host Christine Jacob-Sandejas.

He also had fun taking a photo of a lemonade store after his father.

Aside from touring the Philippines, Julian is in the country to talk about his work with The White Feather Foundation, a foundation he put up that's dedicated to humanitarian and environmental issues. – Rappler.com