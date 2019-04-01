It's unclear where the video supposedly featuring the ardent Duterte critic came from

Published 9:26 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and ardent Duterte administration critic Jim Paredes on Monday, April 1, denied being the person in a lewd video that's been making the rounds online.

"Fake," said Paredes on Twitter, responding to users asking him about a "sex video" that's gone viral.

Fake — Jim (@Jimparedes) March 31, 2019

Users have since spread screenshots of the supposed video, with some claiming the person in the video has the same mole and tattoo as Paredes. It's unclear where the video came from.

As of posting, Paredes has yet to issue any other statement about the alleged video. – Rappler.com