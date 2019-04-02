'We love you Mama,' daughter Vilma Santos says in an Instagram post

Published 9:07 AM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto’s mother, Milagros Santos, passed away Monday morning, April 1 in a hospital in Batangas City. She was 93.

The governor took to social media to share the sad news about "Lola Ganda." Milagros' grandson Lucky Manzano's official Facebook page also posted about her passing.

According to Pep, Milagros hasn’t been out in a while since she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

Sources close to the family say that the public viewing will begin on Wednesday, April 3 at the Loyola Memorial Chapels, Sucat, Parañaque City. – Rappler.com