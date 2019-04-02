Ross is playing Peter Kavinsky's best buddy Trevor Pike in the 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' sequel

Published 10:37 AM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – No, this isn’t a late April fools joke.

Ross Butler, the 28-year-old actor who plays Reggie in Riverdale and Zach Dempsey in 13 Reasons Why, is officially joining the TATBILB family for the film's highly-awaited sequel.

Ross is set to play Trevor Pike, the best buddy of Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo).

The on and off-screen besties couldn't wait to share the news on Twitter, either.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel as Trevor Pike,” TATBILB's producer Matt Kaplan shared with Entertainment Weekly.

“His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can’t wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen.”

You got that right – we can't wait, indeed. – Rappler.com