The GMA 7 actor is facing a complaint for giving a fake driver's license after he arrested last week on a hit-and-run accident

Published 8:25 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Makati police filed falsification of public documents charges against GMA 7 actor Migo Adecer for presenting a different driver's license when he was apprehended by the police on March 26 after a hit-and-run accident.

Adecer, winner of Starstruck and cast member of the show Sahaya was arrested last week in Makati after he hit two people on a motorcycle in Barangay Poblacion. Adecer, who was drunk at that time, initiailly refused to surrender until he was cornered by police. He eventually surrendered.

According to Makati police chief Colonel Rogelio Simon, the 19-year-old Adecer had two different driver's licenses – the first, he surrendered after committing a traffic violation and the second, to police after he surrendered.

The Land Transportation Office also confirmed that Adecer had 4 reckless driving cases in their database.

Adecer, who has since been released after posting bail, has also apologized for his behavior. On his Instagram account, the actor wrote: "First of all I would like to apologize to all the persons who had been adversely affected by this incident. I have apologiozed to the police and have explained to them that disobeying them was not my intention at all.”

