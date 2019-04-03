The Hargreeves fam is back!

MANILA, Philippines – More dysfunctional family fun ahead! Netflix’s superhero success The Umbrella Academy is officially getting a second season, and the whole Hargreeves family is coming along.

Returning for season 2 are original cast members Ellen Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), and Justin H. Min (Ben), as well as showrunner Steve Blackman.

The second season will have 10 episodes and will begin production this year in Toronto, Canada.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse comic book series by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The story revolves around 7 children each born with superpowers, who are then adopted by an eccentric billionaire, who trains them to save the world.

The show is set years after, when the estranged adult siblings are reunited to save the world from apocalyptic doom.

The Umbrella Academy's first season made its well-received Netflix debut on February 15, 2019. – Rappler.com