Derek is now a Kapuso actor

Published 6:31 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Derek Ramsay was officially welcomed to his new home, GMA 7, on on Wednesday, April 3. He is now officially part of the network's roster of talents.

Derek was welcomed by the GMA 7 boses led by president Felipe Gozon. He was also given a video greeting from several GMA 7 stars including Dingdong Dantes, with whom he worked with in a commericial.

Derek was signed TV 5 for 6 years. He formally said goodbye to the network last year. Since then, he has done a few projects, including the movie Kasal with Bea Alonzo and Paulo Avelino in 2018.

Derek hosted Eat Bulaga in the early 2000s before he rose to fame as an actor. – Rappler.com