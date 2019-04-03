The actor is photographed with designer Francis Libiran

Published 9:51 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It would seem that the international celebrities are flocking to the Philippines for the summer – from Julian Lennon, to Floyd Mayweather, and now Darren Criss!

The award-winning actor was photographed at the Grand Hyatt Manila, along with designer Francis Libiran and a group of other people.

“What an awesome way to open the month of April!! Welcome home [Darren],” said Francis, who designed the barong that the half-Filipino star wore on his wedding last February.

“So glad to spend some quality time with you on your first night in Manila,” Francis said.

Darren had a breakthrough role as Blaine Anderson in the hit teen series Glee, and later played spree killer Andrew Cunanan in the series The Assassination of Gianni Versace – a role for which he bagged the Golden Globe.

Whether Darren’s visit is personal or professional is still unclear – but he was accompanied by his stylist Ashley Weston and his manager Ricky Rollins. – Rappler.com