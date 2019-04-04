The singer takes a break to cope with caring for her sick father

Published 12:21 PM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Britney Spears has taken some "me time." On Instagram, the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer posted a quote on Instagram that read: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit."

The caption read: "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.' "

View this post on Instagram We all need to take time for a little "me time." :) A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 3, 2019 at 12:30pm PDT

According to a report from People, the singer checked into an "all-encompassing wellness treatment" facility. A separate source close to the family said that Britney wanted to focus on herself after caring for her dad Jamie, who got sick early this year.

"Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her," the source told People. "He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

The pop star announced last January that she was putting her career on hold to care for her dad. She was earlier scheduled to hold a series of concerts in Las Vegas in February before her dad's health declined.

"I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart," she said.



"However, it's important to always put your family first…and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him." – Rappler.com