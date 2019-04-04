Mico Suayan based his rendition of the new Filipino superhero on Nadine

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel gave its first glimpse of its newest Filipina superhero Wave last March and now, a new comic book cover designed by artists Mico Suayan and Rain Beredo was released for her upcoming debut.

On Thursday, April 4, local comic book shop Comic Odyssey shared the cover on its Facebook page. The cover features Wave carrying a weapon, with the Philippine flag behind her.

"We are proud to announce our very first Marvel Comics exclusive cover featuring art by Mico Suayan and Rain Beredo for Wave's first appearance, War of Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1."

On his own Facebook page, Mico shared that his rendition for the cover was patterned after actress Nadine Lustre.

"A little trivia. I based my rendition of Wave to Nadine Lustre."

Wave will make her official debut in War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1 in May, along with Chinese heroes Aero and Sword Master. – Rappler.com