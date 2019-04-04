Marvel baddie Natasha Romanoff is getting her own film, with 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour joining her and (hopefully) Rachel Weisz too

Published 6:04 PM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For those who haven’t heard yet, Russian spy and Marvel baddie Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, is getting her own standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film, with actress Scarlett Johansson reprising her role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things star and upcoming Hellboy David Harbour will be joining Scarlett for the Black Widow movie.

Meanwhile, Variety reported that Oscar award-winning actress Rachel Weisz (The Favourite, The Mummy) is in serious talks of coming on board as well. Outlaw King's Florence Pugh will be also part of the cast.

Black Widow will be directed by Cate Shortland, written by Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel), and produced by Kevin Feige.

Harbour's and Weisz's roles for the film have yet to be revealed, but what is known about Black Widow so far is that it will be a spy action-thriller centering on Natasha Romanoff's origin story – from being trained as an assasin by the Soviet Union's KGB (Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti) to her heroine crossover to the Avengers' side.

Black Widow is set to start production in London in June 2019. – Rappler.com