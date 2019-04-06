The 16-track album will be released on June 6, a year after the Swedish DJ's death

Published 3:16 PM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A posthumous album from the late Swedish DJ Avicii is set for a June 6, 2019 release, his family and producers confirmed on Friday, April 5.

According to The New York Times, the 16-track album will be titled TIM, after Avicii's real name, Tim Bergling. The first track off the album, "S.O.S." will air on April 10.



The new material comes from a "wealth of unreleased material" that Avicii was working on before his "apparent suicide" in April 2018, including a song called "Heaven," which Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin sings for.

Avicii's many musical collaborators, including producer Albin Nedler, helped finish the album, as the songs were said to be around 75% to 80% completed.

The family also announced the launch of the Tim Bergling Foundation, aimed to support mental health and suicide prevention groups. The album's net profits will go to the foundation.

"Since Tim's passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away – instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world," the family said in a statement.

"The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible," it added.

Electronic dance music icon Avicii rose to music fame in 2011, with his dance single "Levels." His other hit singles include "Wake Me Up," "Hey Brother," "The Nights," and "Without You."

He was hospitalized due to acute pancreatitis in 2012 caused by excessive alcohol drinking. He went on a tour hiatus in 2016 due to health problems. He was found dead at age 28 in Oman on April 20, 2018. – Rappler.com