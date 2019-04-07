'To all the working students, never stop reaching for your goals and dreams in life!' says GMA actress Yasmien Kurdi

Published 5:36 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – GMA actress Yasmien Kurdi completed her political science degree at Arellano University with flying colors, graduating magna cum laude.

On Saturday, April 6, the actress took to Instagram and proudly showed photos, including her magna cum laude medal.

"I am beyond grateful and humbled. All the hard work for many years in college paid off," she said.

"To all the working students, never stop reaching for your goals and dreams in life! Do your best all the time. Life is hard but you have to keep pushing forward. Feed your mind with positivity like ideas of success, not failure. Let life be a learning experience and always believe in yourself!"

Last March, Yasmien expressed her excitement about graduating from college. Before her political science degree, the Hiram na Anak actress took two courses – foreign service and nursing.

Yasmien rose to fame as a runner-up in GMA's first Starstruck search. She has since divided her time as an actress, mother, and student. – Rappler.com

