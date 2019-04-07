WATCH: Behind the scenes of Marian Rivera's maternity shoot
MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera is set to give birth very soon to her and Dingdong Dantes' second child, a son. But before that, she had a maternity shoot with the family. (READ: Marian Rivera gives update on second pregnancy)
In a video uploaded on the family's YouTube account on Sunday, April 7, Marian and Dingdong gave a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot. Marian also answered some questions, including how she's been documenting the baby's arrival.
The couple and photographer Pat Dy, who did the photo shoot, also shared some photos on their Instagram accounts. Daughter Zia was part of the fun, too.
View this post on Instagram
Had so much fun shooting Dong and Marian. Can't wait to show you more! . @marianrivera @dongdantes @melvillesy @maitabaello @sharkktanael@stevendoloso @viennueva @marquiseventsplacebgc @henrypascualeventstylist Pat Dy X @cocoonstudioph @teenabarretto #marianrivera @canonphils #canoneosR
Marian and Dingdong confirmed they were expecting their second child last September. They have yet to announce a name for their son. – Rappler.com