Marian also answers questions about her pregnancy

Published 8:41 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera is set to give birth very soon to her and Dingdong Dantes' second child, a son. But before that, she had a maternity shoot with the family. (READ: Marian Rivera gives update on second pregnancy)

In a video uploaded on the family's YouTube account on Sunday, April 7, Marian and Dingdong gave a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot. Marian also answered some questions, including how she's been documenting the baby's arrival.

The couple and photographer Pat Dy, who did the photo shoot, also shared some photos on their Instagram accounts. Daughter Zia was part of the fun, too.

Marian and Dingdong confirmed they were expecting their second child last September. They have yet to announce a name for their son. – Rappler.com